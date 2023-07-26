

There are still several weeks of summer left to soak up.

With Bootleg Bath products, like this Salted Margarita Bath Bar, you can even celebrate summer in your shower.

The Bootleg Bath website describes the bath bar: This Sea Salt soap bar purifies pores and exfoliates the skin. The bright citrus fragrance awakens the senses while the salt gives a hydrating and exfoliating experience. Shea Butter and Sea Salt both contribute to the soap’s moisturizing and hydrating properties.

Check out all their products here.

You can also bring the beach to you with Bougie Beach candles.

They are made in the USA from 100 percent soy and coconut apricot wax, scented with all natural fragrances infused with essential oils, and the cotton wicks are zinc and lead free.

Bougie Beach also has a variety of room sprays, reed diffusers, gemstone bracelets, household accessories, and more!