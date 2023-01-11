John DiGirolamo joins us on Concho Valley Live to discuss his new book.
It’s Not About the Predator is a practical 30-page guide for parents about the dangers of on-line predators. This follows my book on human trafficking, It’s Not About the Sex.
These books addresses following topics:
- How predators approach teens on-line
- Real examples of predator tactics to exploit kids\teens
- Grooming signs
- Tips for parents and ways to protect your child
- Is social media safe?
- What an undercover police officer wants parents to know
- How teens circumvent parental controls on electronic devices
- How pornography and our culture feeds sexting, extortion & human trafficking