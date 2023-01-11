John DiGirolamo joins us on Concho Valley Live to discuss his new book.

It’s Not About the Predator is a practical 30-page guide for parents about the dangers of on-line predators. This follows my book on human trafficking, It’s Not About the Sex.

These books addresses following topics:

  1. How predators approach teens on-line
  2. Real examples of predator tactics to exploit kids\teens
  3. Grooming signs
  4. Tips for parents and ways to protect your child
  5. Is social media safe?
  6. What an undercover police officer wants parents to know
  7. How teens circumvent parental controls on electronic devices
  8. How pornography and our culture feeds sexting, extortion & human trafficking