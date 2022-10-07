SAN ANGELO, Texas — Those with ASCO will be at the corner of Twohig and Chadbourne in downtown San Angelo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. raising money for the Back the Badges organization.

Josh Pleasant with ASCO joined Senora Scott on Concho Valley Live to talk about the upcoming event which will have a car show, barbeque contest, vendors, live music, auction and more. The car show will begin at 12 p.m.

“Our group brings together a bunch of different charities that are local,” Pleasant said. “We vote on them. Back the Badges is the charity we selected.”