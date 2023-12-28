B.D. Freeman is a former MTV and VH1 Host and was in the TV show, Degrassi. He hosts and adds comedic commentary to a lot of his shows. View his IMDB profile here: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1993714/

Currently, Freeman is working on his own podcast: The BD Freeman Show. Find out more at the links below:

Online, Freeman shares his weight loss journey, going from 500 pounds down to 200 at his lowest weight. At 6’3″, he wanted to look healthy so he gained about 40 pounds back. He says his goal weight is 215.