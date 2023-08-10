From the AccessAbility First Foundation website: The foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for families with disabled children. Our mission is to provide support, resources, and services that empower these families to navigate the challenges they face and to ensure that their children have access to the best possible care and opportunities. We believe that every child, regardless of ability, deserves to live a fulfilling life, and we are committed to making that a reality for the families we serve. Through our programs and partnerships, we aim to create a more inclusive and supportive community for all families affected by disability.