Kathy Pendleton’s website states that after more than 25 years as a technical trainer with various computer software companies, Kathy has directed her analytical fervor toward healthcare solutions through patient advocacy.

Kathy’s frustrations and observations during the extended hospitalizations and recoveries of her own family members have convinced her that errors occur regularly, although not maliciously. In her business, she teaches people what to do to effectively manage their own health care and the health care of their families.

She is especially passionate about including our preferences in our health care and avoiding treatment and medication mistakes.