Dr. Deb Matthew MD, America’s Happy Hormones Doctor, is a two time best-selling author, international speaker, wife and mom of 4 boys.

She shares five tips for a sharp memory.

1. Walk More A brand new study found that people who walked 10,000 steps a day cut their risk for dementia by 51%

2. Eat Dark, Leafy Greens People who ate the most leafy greens scored so much better on memory tests, it was as though their brains were 11 years younger

3. Eat More Fish When people ate 4 servings of fish a week, their memory scores were 4 years younger

4. Eat More Blueberries Women who ate two half cup servings of blueberries a week had memory scores 2.5 years younger

5. Eat Dark Chocolate Eating at least 70% dark chocolate causes a boost in gamma brain waves, which are important for memory

To learn more, click here.