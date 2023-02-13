Joel Townsend is a professor, a 4th Degree Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, the Washington State MMA Bantam Weight Champion, and has practiced and taught Brazilian Jiu Jitsu for more than 25 Years.

After being bullied throughout his life, he came up with a solution for other children.

“There are 4 main areas of Self Defense against Bullies,” Townsend says.

1) Awareness: Boundaries

2) Avoid/Prevent: walk away, give a reason

3) De-Escalation: don’t be confrontational

4) Self-Defense

Townsend is also the author of “Bullied to Bulletproof,” is the



You can contact Professor Joel Townsend be email him at 4BB@JoelTownsend.TV or visiting his website: www.JoelTownsend.TV.