We are proud to honor our veterans each year with the annual Veterans Voices Special.

The first segment features Jimmy Rogers who serves on the board of directors for the Permian Basin Honor Flight.

The mission of the Permian Basin Honor Flight is to transport our local veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials built in their honor. They served and sacrificed for our country.

The second segment features Brian Whelan, XO for Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) TX 23-12, and Roberto Martinez, PRO for CVMA TX 23-12. Connect with them on Facebook to learn how you can get involved and donate so they can continue their mission: Vets Helping Vets.

The following segments include information about various programs to help veterans as well as some of the stories and remarkable moments shared by veterans and those who serve them.

Luis Martinez is the Veterans Resource Coordinator for the Texas Veterans Leadership Program at Workforce Solutions Concho Valley/Permian Basin. You can reach him via email, luis.martineziii@twc.texas.gov or by calling (325) 653-2321 ext. 1288.

Luis Martinez is outstanding when it comes to performing his job duties. Just a few of the awards he’s earned include:

2017 Outstanding Community Service Award “Phi Alpha” Rammys

2020, 14 November, VA Veteran of the Day

2020 Gold Military Friendly Community College #2 in the Nation

2020 Gold Military Spouse Friendly Community College

2021 GI Jobs Employee Veteran Leadership Award

2022 GI Jobs Veteran Champion of the Year

2023 Texas Representative 3rd Class to be Inducted into Purple Heart Hall of Honor

Mark Spence a retired USMC veteran who wanted to honor Martinez said, “In all of my years here, I have never seen someone so committed to taking care of the active duty and veterans. I know he has saved many lives, because he has saved mine. I am getting too old, but veterans like Mr. Martinez have given me hope.”

White House VA Hotline 1-855-948-2311

Veterans Crisis Line 1-800-273-8255 (Press 1) or send text to 838255