SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — St. Johnson will be holding its 2023 Fiesta Festival at the H.E.B. Community Center on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21.

This family-friendly event will be filled with food, games, a raffle and even Sunday Mass next door.

The Fiesta Festival will start at 12 p.m. on Saturday and will continue till 10 p.m. Everyone can join the second day of the festival from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.