Fort McKavett was established by the United States Army in 1852 but was abandoned seven years later due to inactivity on the frontier. When Texas seceded in 1861, several abandoned forts and outposts were reactivated by the State for protection of the settlements and to deter and supposed Federal invasion from the West. In the Fall of 1861 these posts, including Fort Chadbourne, Fort McKavett, and Fort Mason received Federal prisoners of war (POWs) surrendered to the Texas Provisional Army at the Battle of Adams Hill, just west of San Antonio. Fort McKavett received their portion of prisoners in October and six months later in April 1862 the POW camps were closed and the prisoners consolidated at Fort Mason where they would then be transferred to Hempstead, Texas and eventually exchanged at Baton Rouge, LA after being held prisoners for twenty-six months total. The event we have on April 22-24 commemorates the closure of Fort McKavett as a prisoner-of-war camp 160 years ago in April 1862.

Our volunteers at this event will be portraying the 1st Texas Mounted Rifles as the guards and the 8th US Infantry Regiment as the prisoners-of-war. The participants will be recreating the everyday life of the post for our visitors. This will include fatigue details working on the historic structures, such as laying floorboards in one of the buildings and whitewashing the outside walls. The participants will sleep in the historic buildings, eat documented period and seasonal appropriate foods, and have citizens represented at a shantytown near the springs historically called Lehnesburg/Scabtown. This event will provide educational opportunities for the public concerning this era of Texas history.

Fort McKavett is a unique historic site set in a remote location. The site has twenty-two standing original structures built between 1852 and 1877 and 1/2 mile of operable telegraph line on the grounds, as well as three stone quarries, a lime kiln, and natural springs which feeds the headwaters of the San Saba River. Our recently renovated museum and exhibits offer our visitors many facets of upper Hill Country and Concho Valley history covering more than just the military history of the region. Our monthly programs cover period trades (blacksmithing, shoemaking, carpentry, etc.) as well as cooking to cover a broad spectrum of historic topics. I have attached a few images from around the site, our recent programs, and our museum.