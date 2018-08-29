Boy Scouts of America Scout Week
Scout Week
SAN ANGELO, TX - Boy Scouts of America in San Angelo are hosting "Scout Week". From September 10-14, 2018 you can learn more about what the Boy Scouts do and join to sign up your children. They will also have a free movie night September 15th and will playing the LEGO movie.
