The 9th annual golf tournament four-person scramble put on by the San Angelo VFW will take place on August 28, 2021.

The tournament will be held at Quicksand Golf Course.

If you’d like to be a sponsor, you can do so at various levels:

$100 sign on a tee box and food and drinks

$200 plus one player

$300 plus two players

$400 plus three players

$500 plus four players

$10,000 hole in one

$5,000 putting contest

For more information contact John Muckleroy at 325-227-9698 or 325-651-797.