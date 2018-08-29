Concho Valley Live

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:37 PM CDT

SAN ANGELO, TX - Shannon Medical Center is hosting their 11th Annual Pink Ribbon Run! Pre-registration is available and the first 800 people to register receive a free t-shirt! The rac with take place October 6th and there will be a 1 mile, 5k, and 10k. 

