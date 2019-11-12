11/12/19: CV PAWS

Skip to content
ConchoValleyHomepage.com
San Angelo
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Veterans Voices
Your Local Election HQ
Home for the Holidays
Local News
West Texas Strong
Crime
Jail Logs
Our Water
Concho Valley Live
Lone Star NYE 2020
Hispanic Heritage Month
BorderReport.com
News Connection
Weird News
State & Regional
Texas Politics
National News
CVHP D.C. Bureau
Business
AG News
Top Stories
20th Annual Diversity Luncheon
Texas EquuSearch heading home heavy-hearted as Auburn teen still missing
Tampa soldier surprises HS seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten
Supreme Court weighs fate of DACA recipients
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast/Map Center
Submit your weather photos
KLST Weather
KSAN Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Skylive Cactus West
Skylive Cactus North
Skylive Cactus East
Skylive Cactus South
Severe Weather Special 2019
Closings
Closings Login
Sports
Local Sports
Locker Room
Inside the Game
Season Pass
Texas Online Overtime
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – Indy
CV Crossover
Top Stories
Belles soccer ready for LCU
Top Stories
Bobcats up for tough task against Arlington Martin
KLST Player of the Week: Dabbert ties school record, Meador snags three picks
Season Pass Ep. 13: Playoff madness brewing; No. 21 Rams take on Greyhounds
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 21 Rams fall to Greyhounds
Video
Local Businesses
Concho Valley Experts
AFCO Steel: Hirschfeld
Entertainment
Contests
Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Turkey Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Dr. Pepper Throwback Thursday
CMA Awards
Entertainment
TV Schedule
Concho Valley Live
Derailed
Top Stories
New baby and new music: Ricky Martin hosts the Latin Grammys
Top Stories
Rapper Eric B, jailed on 17-year-old warrant, released
WATCH: Netflix drops first look at ‘Selena’ series
Entire cast of ‘Days of Our Lives’ fired, show to go on indefinite hiatus
De Niro named Screen Actors Guild life achievement honoree
Community
Teacher of the Week
Birthday Greetings
Home for the Holidays
Submit your display! 31 Days of Lights
Lone Star NYE 2020
Clear the Shelters
Events
SAISD Graduations – replay
Top Stories
Tampa 3rd grader uses birthday money to give teacher pay raise
Top Stories
EMOJI CHECK: Facebook and Instagram ban ”sexual” use of peach and eggplant emojis
HEB Feast of Sharing: free rides from CVT
Lifestyle
Health News
Health Resource Center
Health Beat
Savor
Financial Services Center
Education
About Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Work for Us
Sign Up for Email
Digital Marketing Services
KLST – Meet the team
KSAN – Meet the team
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Human remains found near Demopolis during search for missing Jacksonville girl
11/12/19: CV PAWS
Concho Valley Live
Posted:
Nov 12, 2019 / 05:21 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 12, 2019 / 05:21 PM CST
Jenie Wilson tells us what’s happening at Concho Valley PAWS!