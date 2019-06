"Blood In, Blood Out" actor Damian Chapa visits San Angelo for a meet & greet Video

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Actor Damian Chapa, known for his role as Miklo Velka in the 1993 movie, "Blood In, Blood Out," visited our studio to talk about the movie's 26th anniversary tour!

You can catch him at his meet & greet on Wednesday, June 19th at the Walmart located at 610 W. 29th St. from 4-6p.m.!