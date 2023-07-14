SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Young Professionals of San Angelo became a department of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce today, July 14, during a merger signing at the Visitors Center.

Event coordinator and Young Professionals of San Angelo liaison Jesenia Rodriquez shared how the group has helped her since graduating college.

“Once I graduated I was kinda just lost and didn’t know what to do with my time and so once I found young professionals I was really able to meet the professionals of san angelo and build my network and just build a community within our large community and just have the opportunity to get to know new people,” she said.

Young Professionals of San Angelo will be taking over the 20 under 40 celebrations and looking forward to providing support to young professionals in San Angelo

Those that are interested in joining the Young Professionals of San Angelo do not have to own their own business, but you must be under the age of 40 to apply. For more information click here.