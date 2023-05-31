SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce helped celebrate the opening of the Women Veterans Society with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at The Visitor Center on Wednesday, May 31.

The Women Veterans Society shares that their goal is to promote unity and friendships between local female veterans.

“The things I had been through a lot of my friends here had no idea what I had experienced or what I was going through and once I started connecting and finding other people that were just like me, it made that transition so much easier,” said co-founder and Commander of the Women Veterans Society Leandra Hernandez.