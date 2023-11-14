SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — At 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, Santa Claus will be making his way to the Railway Museum of San Angelo with Mrs. Claus via a train for Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas!

In a press release, the museum announced this year’s Santa is Downtown San Angelo Inc. President Del Velasquez, with Mrs. Claus being City Council Woman Lucy Gonzales.

Santa, Del Velasquez and Mrs. Claus, Lucy Gonzales on a train at the Railway Museum of San Angelo for the Santa Fe Christmas.

The Grinch posing on a train at the Railway Museum of San Angelo for the Santa Fe Christmas.

After their arrival at 703 S. Chadbourne, visitors can enjoy taking a free photo with Santa and the Grinch, chow down on delicious food from food trucks, shop for Christmas from local vendors and listen to live music by Rita Capuchina. Pet owners can bring their animals to enjoy the festivities and take a photo with the Christmas celebrities.

The 2023 Santa Fe Christmas at the Railway Museum of San Angelo is made possible thanks to sponsors AEP Texas, ATMOS, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, HEB, Republic, and Market Street.