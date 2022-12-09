SAN ANGELO, Texas — Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will all be coming into San Angelo by train thanks to the Railway Museum of San Angelo tomorrow, Dec. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.

Rita Capuchina will be starting the day off with a performance from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At 10 a.m. San Angelo Chamber of Commerce President Walt Koenig as Santa, MG Koenig Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will be making their grand entrance. The public will be able to take pictures with the trio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pets are welcome to meet with the special guests for pictures from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A portion of Hardeman Pass will be closed off for vendors including Sorella Boutique, The Sol and Sage Company, M.P. Creations and La Rorys Boutique from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Living history tours and static train tours will be available at Santa’s Santa Fe Christmas. On the static train tour, visitors will get to learn about the engine and caboose from an expert for $5. These tours are approximately 20 minutes and spaces are limited.

It would not be a trip to the Railway Museum of San Angelo without a Choo Choo train ride. Train rides are $5 and will be available throughout the event.

At 10:30 a.m. there will be a Ballet Azteca performance with a music workshop with Trent Shuey beginning at 11 a.m.

There will be tours of a police car, a fire truck and a trash truck on Hardeman Pass from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those interested in working vehicles.

San Angelo Ironclad and IronMaidens will be showing off their armor and weapons during a demonstration at 12 p.m. The local armor group will be at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Prep Academy will hit the stage at 1 p.m. The Lakeview Chieffettes will perform at 2 p.m. followed by the Fort Concho Choir at 3 p.m.

Parking for this event will be in parking lots located off of S. Chadbourne Street.

Everyone is welcome to attend the free event and welcome the Claus’s and the Grinch to west Texas.