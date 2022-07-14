SAN ANGELO, Texas – From National Day of the Cowboy to movie night downtown there is plenty to do in San Angelo from July 18th through July 24th. Check it out!

July 18th

Clay Throwing Mini-Mesters

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Education Studio is partnering up with the Concho Studio this summer for Clay Throwing Mini-Mesters.

Those ages 11 to 15 will have a great time learning throwing techniques on the potter’s wheel from Instructor Kassie Dilworth and JoElla Mendez.

This workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 18th and July 25th.

For more information or to register visit the SAMFA website.

July 19th

37th Annual American Plains Artists Juried Show & Sale – Fort Concho

From June 23rd through August 7th the 37th Annual American Plains Artist Juried Show and Sale will be on display at Fort Concho.

This year the show will feature 76 paintings and sculptures from over 50 artists across the nation covering the people, natural beauty, and wildlife of the Great Plains.

All art is up for sale with proceeds benefiting the artist, Fort Concho, and the Amerian Plains Artist Association.

This show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

3 Exhibitions at the SAMFA

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will be hosting the Banjara Textiles and Jewelry from the Jerez Collection, Towards a 21 Century Abstraction, and New Gifts to the SAMFA Collection beginning at 5:30 p.m. on July 14th with an opening reception.

More information on these exhibits can be found on the SAMFA website.

AACV Summer Splash – Love Municipal Pool

The Autism Alliance of Concho Valley invites the public to a sensory-friendly, family-fun swim on Tuesday, July 19th at 6:30 at the Love Municipal Pool.

July 20th

The San Angelo Tatoo Collective Art Show – Kendall Art Gallery

The Kendall Art Gallery will be hosting the San Angelo Tatoo Collective Art show through July 31st.

The gallery is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Raw 1899 features Bobby Whitlock – Raw 1899

San Angelo, Singer, songwriter, and musician Bobby Whitlock will be showcasing his Post-Modern Expressionism art at Raw 1899.

Whitlock is an Ozona, Texas resident best known for being a member of the blues-rock band Derek and the Dominos with Eric Clapton. Whitlock co-wrote seven of the 124 tracks in the band’s critically acclaimed album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

This event is free to the public. Whitlock’s work will be on sale until July 25th. Raw 1899 is open from 4 p.m to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Chromatic Art Show and Sale – Raw 1899

From July 7th through July 29th, Raw 1899 will be featuring the world of Molly Archer and her art show “Chromatic”.

Archer is known for creating significant works of art that show off brilliant colors and patterns through different experiments with brush techniques.

Raw 1899 is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 21st

July 22nd

Clay and Play Movie Nights – Concho Clay

Those ages 14 to 18 are invited to chill at the Concho Clay Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Every week will have a different movie theme along with a clay project.

Tickets are $15 with snacks provided.

Downtown Movie Night – 17 East Twohig Ave – Godzilla vs Kong

Check out the movie Godzilla vs Kong presented by KCSA 97.1 between the Cactus Hotel and Miss Hattie’s Restaurant.

This closed captioned movie will begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Be sure to bring your movie blanket and chair.

Concessions will be available.

July 23rd

National Day of the Cowboy – Old West Gun Fight – Fort Concho

From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Fort Concho will be celebrating the National Day of the Cowboy during the American Plains Artists Show in the Quartermaster galleries.

Breakfast reception at the galleries will kick off the event followed by a Gallery Talk with Laura Huckaby the Collections Manager at the SAMFA.

At 10 a.m. the Concho Cowboy Company will perform one of their award-winning programs outside the Quartermaster.

This is event is free and open to the public.

Cultura Fest – Middle Concho Park

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. the Cultura Fest will be taking place at Middle Concho Park.

This Tex-Mex Cook Off will also feature a low rider show along with automobiles and bikes.

July 24th

