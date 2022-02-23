SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to inclement weather, The West Texas Hunger Summit has been postponed to Tuesday, March 29, 2022, according to a statement from Mary Herbert with the Texas Hunger Initiative on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“It is predicted that we will have freezing rain and icy conditions from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. We don’t want to endanger either our speakers or our attendees to the perilous road conditions so we made the call to postpone. The new date is Tuesday, March 29, 2022, and it will still be at the Education Service Center,” the statement from Herbert said.

Below is more information about the West Texas Summit:

Join us for a day-long conference to explore possible hunger solutions communities could embrace to address the issues of hunger and poverty. The morning speaker is Elia Moreno, author of “Living Intentionally,” a book that depicts her own personal journey and hard earned insights on the importance of adding value to the lives of others in just 90 seconds and “Permission to Rest: Compassion Fatigue,” a guide book that takes one from compassion fatigue to compassion satisfaction. Elia serves as the National Program Director for Beegle Communication Across Barriers and holds the position of National Director of Community Outreach for the No Excuses University Network of Schools, a growing network of 250 schools who promote college readiness for all students, especially those living in poverty.

The afternoon speaker is Anette Carlisle, a social entrepreneur, who addresses the root causes of systemic problems by using data analysis, integrating existing resources, and building diverse teams. She worked with community leadership to create Panhandle Twenty/20, an organization whose mission is to create positive change in Amarillo, TX. and who has focused on educational attainment by addressing the fact that poverty is a major barrier to that goal. She brought the innovative Navigator Program to the area as a way to connect volunteers as mentors to low-income families and help them navigate their way out of poverty.

Also a part of the day will be presentations from several best practices we hope you can replicate in your own community.

Lunch is included in your registration.