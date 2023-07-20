SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – Donating blood may seem insignificant to some but for people like Dixie Salas, it’s the difference between life and death.

“I got really sick and needed some blood…I think I ended up getting like four almost five bags of blood,” Salas said.

Those four or five bags ultimately saved her life. Salas wishes she knew where and who those bags came from so she could thank them for saving her. Because this isn’t possible, she shows her gratitude by donating when she is able.

“Any chance I get I will definitely donate. It gives a whole new other level of being appreciative and to give back to someone…I can help save someone’s life too,” Salas said

Salas also spoke about how important making sure the blood banks being stocked are because emergencies like hers can happen at a moments notice.

“You don’t realize that you are going to need blood and then all of a sudden you need it and thank God it’s there,” Salas said.

With the blood supply being critical, Vitalant is asking for new donors. The process of donating blood is simple-you have to be at least 16-years-old and be able to pass the screening before donating. You can check out where the next blood drive is being held here.