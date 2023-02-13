SAN ANGELO, Texas — Across the Concho Valley, florists are getting ready for Valentine’s Day, working overtime and creating arrangements.

If you are trying to decide what to get your loved one, an owner of a local florist shop tells us roses and other traditional flowers are always popular.

“There are so many pretty colored roses out there,” said Karla Stemple, owner of Southwest Florist. “Plants are beautiful, women really love plants.”

Historians say that the tradition of gifting flowers for Valentine’s Day started in the 1800s when people in Victoria England would set a bouquet of flowers with messages to be delivered to love interests.