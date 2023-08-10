SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The United Way of the Concho Valley announced who has been selected to lead the 2023-2024 loaned executives and the date for their campaign kick-off on Aug. 10.

The United Way of the Concho Valley shared in a press release that Pete Madrid Jr., whose a business and finance analyst for the City of San Angelo, has been chosen as the loaned executive chair.

Native of San Angelo, Madrid Jr’s servant’s heart developed as a young boy during his time volunteering at the Wesley Soup Kitchen. Madrid Jr. graduated from Angelo State University with a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology with a minor in psychology.

After graduating from ASU, Madrid Jr. played a big role in keeping San Angelo and the Concho Valley healthy during his time at La Esperanza Clinic and the City of San Angelo Health Services Department.

“What a blessing it is to serve as the 2023-2024 Loaned Executive Chair! I am honored to bring hope to my community and to have the opportunity to serve alongside the many volunteers who make this campaign possible,” said Madrid Jr. “United Way of the Concho Valley’s goal is to shed a light of hope to those within the Concho Valley by supplying community resources.”

On Aug. 24 at 11:39 a.m. the United Way of the Concho Valley will be hosting its 2023 Campaign Kick Off. The organization shares that the author of CinderGirl, My Journey Out of the Ashes to a Life of Hope” Christina Meredith will be the keynote speaker.

“United Way believes in the collective power to transform lives, foster resilience, and continue to bring about lasting change within the Concho Valley,” United Way of the Concho Valley President and CEO Ashley Ammons said. “Through Christina’s story, we hope every person leaves our luncheon with the belief that hope happens here.”

To learn more about the United Way of the Concho Valley, the campaign kick-off or to register for the event, click here.