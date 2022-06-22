SAN ANGELO, Texas — Unidad Park has been closed for renovations for 8 months and is now officially re-opening to the public.

The park will reopen to the public at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 24.

The park underwent a complete replacement of the playground but still has many similar items that were enjoyed at the original playground, including a large play set for children ages 5-12, a smaller play set for ages 2-5, a large swing set, the original “Karl’s Fort” and a basketball toss funnel. New elements include a seesaw and merry-go-round with wheelchair access, two long track rides, a washer pitching area, and more.

The project was funded by a grant from the San Angelo Area Health Foundation, 4B half-cent sales tax revenue dedicated to park improvements and donations from private citizens primarily received through San Angelo Area Foundation’s “San Angelo Gives” fundraising event.