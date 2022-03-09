SAN ANGELO, Texas – A woman who now lives in San Angelo, but grew up in Ukraine, organized a donation drive Wednesday to help the people in Ukraine.

The donation drive is going on now, until 6:00 p.m. at the real estate office of Keller Williams at 2117 Knickerbocker Road.

Organizers are asking for donations of medical supplies, including bandages and other items, along with some clothing including socks, gloves and backpacks.

“Tactical medical supply, anything for stop bleeding, anything for treating trauma, treating burning, anything from the simple band-aid, IVs to surgical stuff,” Anastasiia Dalabis, the donation drive organizer, said. “It’s a big shortage there right now so any small donation can save lives. Our priority right now is medical supplies. I want to ask people to continue to pray and everything, no one expected this to happen and right now peaceful kids in civilians are dying for nothing. Just hopefully everything stops.”

Dalabis talked with her relatives in Ukraine Tuesday, who at this point were still safe, but are concerned about their safety.