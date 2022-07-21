SAN ANGELO, Texas – Everyone wants to have the best possible pictures to upload onto Instagram and there are plenty of places for a picture-perfect moments in the Visual Arts Capital of Texas.

Here are the most Instagram-able places in San Angelo!

Paint Brush Alley

The Art in Uncommon Places Paint Brush Alley is full of fun artwork done by over 50 different artists. Located between Twohig Avenue and Concho Avenue, Paint Brush Alley is the perfect spot to go to add a pop of color and artwork to your profile.

An entrance to Paint Brush Alley located in Downtown San Angelo. The words “Paint Brush Alley” are shown paintined across teh side of a building with an upside down cowboy hat, paint brushes and opened paint.

An entrance to Paint Brush Alley located in Downtown San Angelo. Paint Brush Alley is painted on the side of a building along with other works of art including Bob Ross, and a graph of the human body often used in Biology.

Pop Art Museum

Located at 125 W Twowig the Art in Uncommon Places Pop Art Museum is another excellent place to snap some pictures for your social media! Over 30 artists have also made their masterpieces on the walls of an old building with references to pop culture and even San Angelo history.

Inside the Pop Art Museum in Downtown San Angelo. A wall with four pictures are shown inside the roof free building. Shadows from the rafters are cast on the ground with the sky peaking through the rafters above. This photograph is courtesy of Discover San Angelo.

A blue canoe hangs upside down from the open roof of the Pop Art Museum in Downtown San Angelo. A rainbow piece of the Statue of Liberty is in the background on a wall along with another colorful art piece featuring eye-glasses. The sky appears through the rafters of the open roof. This photograph is courtesy of Discover San Angelo.

Angel Wings

Along with all these wonderful art places, a set of Angel Wings is painted on the side of a building in Downtown San Angelo. These brightly colored wings can be found painted on a black wall at 16 W. Concho Ave.

Tom Green County Library Rooftop Terrace

Looking for more of a city feel for your next Instagram photo? Look no further! The Rooftop Terrance located at the Tom Green County Stephens Central Library is the perfect spot for a sunset picture over Downtown San Angelo, or even just to sit and read a book.

The Rooftop Terrance on top of the Tom Green County Stephens Central library in Downtown San Angelo. Multiple seats and tables sit under the shade of an awning. This photograph is courtesy of the Tom Green County Library System.

A view from the back of the Tom Green County Stephens Central Library located in Downtown San Angelo. Tables and chairs sit under the awning facing the skyline of San Angelo. This photograph is courtesy of the Tom Green County Library System.

San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

Snap some pictures on the steps, on the terrace, or along the Concho River at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. There is plenty of different pictures you can take all in one location!

This photograph is courtesy of the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

Bart DeWitt Park and The Bosque

While you are snapping some pictures at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, take a stroll across the footbridge and check out the Bart DeWitt Park next to The Bosque! Pose by one of the mosaic vehicles, down by the water, or along the trail.

Courtesy: The City of San Angelo

International Waterlily Collection

Step out into nature and check out the International Waterlily Collection here in San Angelo and while you are there grab some photos of the gorgeous greenery and flowers. The International Waterlily Collection is located at Civic League Park. Unwind from your normal day-to-day and freshen up your profile with these beautiful lilies!

Fun fact: San Angelo is home to the “Texas Dawn”, the waterlily of the State of Texas!