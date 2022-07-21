SAN ANGELO, Texas – Everyone wants to have the best possible pictures to upload onto Instagram and there are plenty of places for a picture-perfect moments in the Visual Arts Capital of Texas.
Here are the most Instagram-able places in San Angelo!
Paint Brush Alley
The Art in Uncommon Places Paint Brush Alley is full of fun artwork done by over 50 different artists. Located between Twohig Avenue and Concho Avenue, Paint Brush Alley is the perfect spot to go to add a pop of color and artwork to your profile.
Pop Art Museum
Located at 125 W Twowig the Art in Uncommon Places Pop Art Museum is another excellent place to snap some pictures for your social media! Over 30 artists have also made their masterpieces on the walls of an old building with references to pop culture and even San Angelo history.
Angel Wings
Along with all these wonderful art places, a set of Angel Wings is painted on the side of a building in Downtown San Angelo. These brightly colored wings can be found painted on a black wall at 16 W. Concho Ave.
Tom Green County Library Rooftop Terrace
Looking for more of a city feel for your next Instagram photo? Look no further! The Rooftop Terrance located at the Tom Green County Stephens Central Library is the perfect spot for a sunset picture over Downtown San Angelo, or even just to sit and read a book.
San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts
Snap some pictures on the steps, on the terrace, or along the Concho River at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. There is plenty of different pictures you can take all in one location!
Bart DeWitt Park and The Bosque
While you are snapping some pictures at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, take a stroll across the footbridge and check out the Bart DeWitt Park next to The Bosque! Pose by one of the mosaic vehicles, down by the water, or along the trail.
International Waterlily Collection
Step out into nature and check out the International Waterlily Collection here in San Angelo and while you are there grab some photos of the gorgeous greenery and flowers. The International Waterlily Collection is located at Civic League Park. Unwind from your normal day-to-day and freshen up your profile with these beautiful lilies!
Fun fact: San Angelo is home to the “Texas Dawn”, the waterlily of the State of Texas!