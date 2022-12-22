SAN ANGELO, Texas — Volunteers are currently needed to help assist the American Red Cross with the operation of the warming shelter.

Neighborhood & Family Services Director, Robert Salas, told Concho Valley Homepage staff that volunteers will monitor to help meet the needs of San Angelos’s homeless population and ensure their safety.

There are two 12-hour shifts that run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., however, the warming shelter will take any time volunteers are willing to give.

“Let the Red Cross representative, Bonnie, know that you are there to volunteer and she’ll put you to work,” said Salas.

The City’s warming shelter is at the Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St. The shelter will be open Thursday, December 22, 2022, to noon Sunday, December 25, 2022.

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Robert Salas at Robert.Salas@cosatx.us.

For more information on the Warming Shelter, follow the link below: