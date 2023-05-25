SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — From June 6 through July 25, Sunset Mall will be hosting its 11th annual Kids World every Tuesday in the Community Room or the courtyard next to Sugar High Bake Shop.

Sunset Mall Summer Kids World 2023 schedule courtesy of Sunset Mall.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., children under the age of 12 can enjoy a free hour-long program that hosts special guests including the San Angelo Police Department, San Angelo Fire Department, Concho Valley Martial Arts, and the Angelo State Univesity chemistry department.

The Kids World summer program will be held every Tuesday except July 4.

According to a release from Sunset Mall, kids that participate in the program will receive a card with various discounts at local retailers in Sunset Mall. This card will be good from June 6 through the end of the program. Sunset Mall said that there is one discount card per child while supplies last.

For more information about the Summer Kids World program or other upcoming events happening at the mall, visit the Sunset Mall website.