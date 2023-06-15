SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Summer campers learned about Meals of the Elderly through volunteer work on June 15 with a camp sponsored by the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council.

Some elementary and middle school-age students learned about the mission of San Angelo’s Meals for the Elderly by packing items that are to be delivered.

“We really hope they grow as an individual and just learn different attributes that can help them succeed in their future and help the community as a whole,” said Jennifer Flores.

Next week the summer campers will be volunteering at the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.