SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — More than 100 boats are registered for the professional racing classes in this year’s Showdown in San Angelo at Lake Nasworthy Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

The drag boat race, held at Spring Creek Marina, will include boats that can get to 250 mph in seconds.

Depending on the intensity of the heat Sunday, drivers are scheduled for three qualifying runs before the paired racing on Sunday.

“All the boats are done are tuned on corrective altitude and so when the heats up, the altitude rises, the corrective altitude rises and so it takes more horsepower or more motor to run your class so this is a very difficult place to meet those requirements but only the strong survive,” said Southern Drag Boat Association Director David Carroll.