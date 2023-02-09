SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Spend time and share some love with your closest gals this year at one of these Galentine’s events in San Angelo.

Diverse City Downtown Beauty presents Ladies Night Out

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ladies can bring their favorite bottle of alcohol and stroll through local vendors at 225 W. Beauregard Ave. Shop your local favorites including Dipped by Ash, Glistening Beauty, The Butterfly Boutique, Pure Romance with Jenn, Pluggies, Sonora Hotdogs, Mamasitas Boutique, Bake N take, Sunshine Creations and The Sol and Sage Co. E Entry to Ladies Night Out presented by Diverse City Downtown Beauty is free. Those that bring a bottle of wine, rum, tequilla or vodka will be entered into a small business giveaway. Ladies Night out is BYOB.



Galentine’s Event at Urban Salt

Urban Salt will be kicking off at 6 p.m. with DJ Mirage, themed cocktails and food.

Dolly and Disco Night at Raw 1899

Dolly and Disco Night presented by Live Design and Print Shop will be in full swing at Raw 1899 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ladies can get drinks and pictures with their best friends.

R&B Ladies Night at Reyna’s Tacos

Bring your own cocktails and enjoy a ladies night at Reyna’s Tacos on February 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Ladies can eat some tacos while listening to DJ Dr. Dollaz and shopping for their Valentine.

Galentine’s Sip N Shop Deeply Rooted Salon

On February 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., everyone is welcome to join the Deeply Rooted Salong for shopping, sweets, botox and treats! Botox will be by Ageless Beauty.

