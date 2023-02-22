SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Brews, Ewes and BBQ festival that brings in people from across the state, out of state and country to the desert hill country of west Texas is just around the corner!

Head to 325 S Oakes St along the Concho River in downtown San Angelo for a day filled with brews, ewes, BBQ and shopping on Saturday March 4.

Over the past seven years this festival, located in the heart of downtown, has grown to be multifaceted food event that allows cook teams to cook across different categories including brisket, a cut of lamb, chicken, ribs and beans. According to a release from Downtown San Angelo Inc., the cut of lamb category was been dubbed the “World Championship Lamb Cook-Off”. The team that brings their A game and wow the judges with their cut can win up to $1,000.

A Kids ‘Q Cook Competition will also be taking place for young cooks to put their cooking skills to the test. Children ages six to 10 will compete in a hamburger competition will kids 11 to 15 and 16 to 18 will cook pork chop. Kids can join teh competition for $25.

According to Downtown San Angelo Inc., over 30 vendors filled the festival in 2022. Local breweries, food trucks and craft vendors are ready to showcase their products to those at the festival. Live music performances will be taking placy and viewers can revel in a Outlaw Offroad Jeep Stack.

For more information, to register or to become a sponsor for Brews, Ewes and BBQ visit the Downtown San Angelo Inc. website. Downtown San Angelo Inc. shares that all food submitted is subject to both professional and volunteer taste-test style of judging.