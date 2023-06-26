SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Representatives from Workforce Solutions, and other area service agencies, talked to people about jobs And other services at the Concho Valley Transit Bus Annex on Monday, June 26.

“I’m so proud of the work we do here for our homeless and low-income neighbors,” said Americorp Vista service member Chrissay Crenshaw. “I think that providing sustainable housing solutions providing everyday necessities like hygiene items can brighten someone’s world and make a world of difference.”

This event is organized each month by the Concho Valley Community Action Agency.