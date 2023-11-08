SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — You better watch out, you better not cry, you better not pout Concho Valley Homepage is telling you why – Santa Claus is coming to town!

The one and only Santa Claus is making his way from the North Pole to Sunset Mall in San Angelo on Friday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. Everyone can join as Santa reads a story with hot chocolate and candy canes. After storytime, Sunset Mall will light its big Christmas Tree and host a coloring contest and craft time for kids.

Those who schedule a reservation to meet Santa can have their picture taken and read off their wish list on Nov. 15. Visit Sunset Mall for more information.

Pets will also get that chance to meet Santa Claus this year! On Nov. 21, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., pet owners can bring their furry friends for a picture to help support the local animal shelter. Pets will only be allowed in the mall to visit Santa. Pet owners are responsible for cleanup and safety. Those who bring a donation of pet supplies will receive a discount on a photo with a purchase.