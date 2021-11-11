San Angelo’s ‘Downtown Strong Stroll’ to celebrate Thanksgiving

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021, participating merchants and art galleries in Downtown San Angelo invite the public to visit the Downtown Strong Stroll in celebration of the Thanksgiving Holiday, according to a press release from Downtown San Angelo, Inc. on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

According to the release, participating merchants and art galleries will host art exhibitions, play live music, and/or provide special discounts for stroll guests.

Downtown San Angelo, Inc. asks those who are interested in attending to to download a copy of the Downtown Strong Stroll Map & Details.

The Downtown San Angelo, Inc. say, “Friends, family, and blessings are all something we can be thankful for. Spend some quality time with those who matter most to you, by visiting the Downtown Strong Stroll in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Downtown San Angelo is always the place to go for food, fun, and entertainment!”