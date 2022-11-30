SAN ANGELO, Texas — Get into the holiday spirit with the San Angelo Symphony’s A Merry Little Holiday Pops concert at the Murphey Performance Hall on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.

According to a release from the symphony of 73 years, the tradition of this celebration will continue with internationally celebrated soloist Mark Covey and Texas native Angela Gossett. These two musicians will help perform a blend of Christmas favorites and ever-popular holiday sing-along songs with the San Angelo Symphony.

The San Angelo Symphony shares that Santa Claus will be back at the concert again this year, taking professional pictures in the lobby of City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.

Dale McDonald and Ellen McDonald were also highlighted by the symphony as the 2022 Title Concert Sponsors. David Hirschfeld and Judith Hirschfeld are featured as the 2022 Guest Artist Sponsors.

If you are interested in attending this concert performed by the San Angelo Symphony or are looking for more information, visit the San Angelo Symphony website, call (325) 658-5877 or visit the Symphony Office located at 72 W. college Ave. on the West Mezzanine.