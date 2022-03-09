(KLST/KSAN)– A Ukrainian native right here in San Angelo is stepping up to contribute to the global effort of assisting the citizens of her home country.

All of the supplies are being transported to San Antonio for “Ukrainian San Antonio” and will then be shipped over to Chicago before being dropped off in Poland.

Anastasiia Delebis is from Ukraine. She said she hopes the war ends soon, but in the meantime, she is thankful for all of the support her country is receiving from here in the Concho Valley.

“Everybody’s scared. Nobody knows what’s going to be tomorrow. It’s just horrible what’s going on right now over there,” Delebis said.

She said while she is safe here in America, things in her life have turned upside down.

“You know how you wake up you take your coffee, the saying right now is take your phone make sure everyone is alive. So it’s very emotional from here, can you imagine what the people over there in Ukraine are feeling?” said Delebis.

She said she worries about her family and friends in Ukraine.

“We try to keep in touch a couple times a day… They are alright, they are safe, as much as they can be. Hard… scared,” Delebis said.

Delebis said it’s been a very emotional time.

“I wish I could be there with them. I wish I could help much more. I’m trying to do everything that I can from here, but I just want all this to be over,” Delebis said.

Delebis said many people have stopped by to help her efforts. Locals have left first aid kits, coats, and even combat boots to help those fighting for her country.

“It’s putting tears in my eyes to see how amazing our people of San Angelo and they are bringing everything that they can and they stop and help us,” Delebis said. “They volunteer to help and pack and I’m just so thankful for all the help people are giving here.”

Delebis said if you can’t donate, there’s one thing everyone can do.

“I ask people please continue to pray for peace in Ukraine,” Delebis said.

There will be another chance to donate in about two weeks. Needed supplies include bandages, anti-biotics ointment, socks, gloves, and backpacks.