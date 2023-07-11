SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo State Park is excited to welcome two new baby bison to their herd at the park.

Earlier in July state park officials noticed a new bison calf hiding in the trees with its mom. On July 11, a new calf was spotted with the herd as they gathered for feeding.

San Angelo State Park Interpreter Tara Fattouh shared the history of the animals during the 1800s. During this time their numbers went from millions to hundreds.

“It’s really nice that we get to help protect them now that they’re not in endangered status,” said Fattouh.

Those that want to catch a glimpse of these new additions to the state park can mark their calendars for the next Bison and Longhorn Viewing on Aug. 12. Entrance fees are $4 for 13 and up and children 12 and under are free.