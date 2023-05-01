SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The fun was worth the crystal ball for the San Angelo Schools Foundation as the annual ‘Bid and Boogie’ Fundraiser was held at Cooper’s BBQ out in Christoval on Saturday, April 29.

Guests came out in their disco-best to raise money for the San Angelo Schools Foundation, who provides assistance to local San Angelo ISD schools by offering grants to teachers and scholarships to students.

“That puts the San Angelo Schools Foundation over $1 million that we have given back to SAISD since the inception,” announced loud and proud to the crowd.

“We have a lot of teachers that have great ideas with different things that they want to do in the classroom,” said Robyn Trainer, a representative of the foundation. “But it is not always possible because there is not always enough funding from the school district to do that. So, what our grant to teachers do is give them the opportunity to submit great ideas and then we can give them money to make it happen.”

Making it happen is what they did as The Spazmatics performed to keep the fun going.