SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo READS! Summer Book Patrol gave students the opportunity to continue their reading skills throughout the summer in the parking lot of the San Angelo Stadium Wednesday, May 31.

Over the past two years, San Angelo READS!, organized by the San Angelo School District, has delivered thousands of books to students, furthermore allowing those that do not necessarily have resources to have books of their own.

“The biggest goal of San Angelo READS! is to get books into the hands of children and so our community partners including our SAISD representatives are giving out books,” said SAISD representative Molly Turk. “Today we want kids to get free books that they could take home that they can call their very own. Some kids don’t have the resources to do that easily so this is just a great opportunity to get books into their hands.”