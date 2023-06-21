SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Those looking forward to watching as some of the most talented bull-riding kids in Texas at the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge will have to wait a few more months.

Lawtin Sherwood, the organizer of the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge, shared with Concho Valley Homepage staff that the challenge is having to be pushed back to September due to unforeseen circumstances with the San Angelo Rodeo Association. However, the setback isn’t bringing negativity for those ready to put on the event.

“We’re pushing the date back,” Sherwood said. “That gives it a chance to be bigger.”

With the date being pushed back to September, riders will get the chance to hang on for the eight-second ride for two days.

“Now with it pushed back, we can make it longer ’cause that means people are going to want to come back the next night and see whose winning,” said Sherwood.

Not only will there be another night of bull riding, the new date will also allow for more contestants to enter. The San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge will feature peewee contests for 8U, 11U, 14U, and 16U along with an open contest.

Sherwood shared that 10 riders that previously signed up are still eagerly waiting for the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge to take place.

“We have five grand added for this event,” Sherwood explained about the open contest cash prize. With more time added till the challenge, organizers are working to bring the purse prizes higher. This means more than athletes that partake in the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge will get the chance to take home a prize.

Sherwood said, “We’re gonna get more added for the kids, you know, we’re gonna try to get five to $10,000 out of it for just the kids’ event.”

Sherwood hopes this event will help kids understand the amount of hard work and dedication that is needed to be put in when competing on these animals. But above all else, he shares he wants the kids to have a great time and enjoy the rodeo town of San Angelo.

“I want these kids to love the environment,” Sherwood said.

“You don’t see much like that for kids anymore.”

Contestants that are interested in entering the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge can contact Shaina Dominguez at (254) 485-1806 for peewee contests. Open contest riders can enter by contacting Tray Prescott at (832) 326-4075.

Sponsors who are interested in joining the San Angelo Rank Ride Challenge can contact Lawtin Sherwood at (940) 230-5157.