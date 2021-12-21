SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police Department Officers and other organizations took part in this year’s “Blue Santa” event on Saturday, December 18th, according to a release from SAPD on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

In the release, 37 children attended this year’s event at Walmart and got the opportunity to shop for Christmas presents with officers and volunteers from Goodfellow Air Force Base.

Presents purchase during the event were wrapped and labeled by the spouses of SAPD officers and the Lady Lions Club of San Angelo. Walmart donated supplies to wrap presents as well as the refreshments for volunteers.

SAPD would like to issue a special thank you to everyone involved with the event to include the Donors who made this event possible.

The San Angelo Police Department says, if anyone or their organization/business would like to volunteer/donate for the 2022 “Blue Santa” event, please contact their Desk Duty Officer at 325-481-2696 to arrange contact with their coordinator.