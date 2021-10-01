San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts’ Concho Clay Studio to open this month

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA) announces the Concho Clay Studio, a fully equipped ceramics studio that offers pottery and clay sculpture classes to adults, to open later this month, according to a release from the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts on Friday.

According to the release, the Concho Clay Studio functions as a branch of the education programming at the museum and our main goal is to provide art education for adults.

The studio also offers one-time events for the community: visiting artist workshops, date nights, and holiday sales. We offer youth programming in ceramics through the museum’s education studio.

The studio is currently seeking local non-profits, schools, and organizations to partner with for community outreach programs in art therapy, art mentorship, art education, and professional development.

The Concho Clay Studio is also partnering with Howard College to offer regular eight week classes in ceramics for adults beginning October 19, 2021. Any adult can register for these continuing education courses. Initial course offerings in wheel throwing, pottery making, and clay sculpture will be taught by Ariel Bowman, the ceramics studio manager.

For more information about SAMFA’s Concho Clay Studio, click here.