SAN ANGELO, Texas – Exhibits titled “Tierra Sagrada” by Jesus Toro Martinez and “Galactic Warriors and Gods From The Yucatan” by Andy Villarreal will be on display at the Coop Gallery from January 6 through February 24.

According to a release from the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum & Cultural Center, these exhibits can be viewed Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

The SAHHMCC says that this is the first exhibit that they have hosted that showcases a Hispanic artist.

“Tierra Sagrada”, by Martinez, showcases our modern world through a visual statement explains SAHHMCC. Martinez dedicates time to collecting and using scraps of damaged material which is used as inspiration in his work. Through this, Martinez shows the importance of recycling materials to keep our planet green.

Andy displays his experiences during his travels in Europe, US Southwest, east and west coasts in “Galactic Warriors and Gods from Yucatan”. According to SAHHMCC, the Mayan Indigenous cultures like Mayan mythology, history and ancient religion are the primary source of inspiration for this piece. Andy’s work shows the celebration of life including the struggles, social injustices, harmony and human conditions.