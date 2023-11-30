SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo is grieving the unexpected loss of Laura Lee Lewis, who has served as a pillar for the community, touching the lives of thousands.

News broke on November 30, 2023, of the unexpected death of Laura Lewis with many friends, family and community members expressing their condolences, disbelief and memories of Lewis over social media.

State politicians commented on her impact in the community and state:

“Her compassion, generosity, and tireless efforts to make a positive difference in the lives of others created a legacy that we will remember for years to come,” said State Representative Drew Darby, “Laura’s absence will leave an irreplaceable void for all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.”

“Laura loved and supported our entire office. She became like family to my team through the years of working together for the Concho Valley,” said August Pflueger.

Some of the many things Lewis has done for the community, include working for the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce and leading the Leadership San Angelo program. She was influential in the placement of a ”San Angelo Ewe” to be put at the front of the main building on the Central High School campus of which she was an Alumnus. She was also pivotal in helping to open Myers Drug in Menard, Texas and a partner of Goodfellow Airforce base.

“Her dedication to the community and support of Goodfellow won’t be forgotten,” said Goodfellow.

Lewis was also a past president of the San Angelo Pachyderm Club.

“She brought life, energy, and excitement to anything she was involved in and was a great advocate for the Pachyderm Club, San Angelo, and the Republican Party,” said the San Angelo Pachyderm Club. “She was a friend to everyone she met and will be greatly missed.”

Other posts said Lewis had ‘a heart as big as Texas, the state she loved and called home’.

“Laura epitomized connections, convictions, and love. Her influence in my life and in the San Angelo community will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.” said another post.