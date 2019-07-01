San Angelo first responders receive Walmart grant funds

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelos Walmart Neighborhood Market store has recently given local police and fire community grants of $1,000 each. For SAPD, that money will go towards their Law Enforcement Explorer program.

“What we do with that program is we bring them in and start training them to be police officers,” said community services supervisor Sgt. Tim Coffman. “We train them how to handle a domestic violence situation. How to investigate a traffic crash or do a traffic stop. And then they go on once they receive all this training they go on to compete against other explorer units from throughout the state.”

Coffman says this latest donation will help provide the program with specialized uniforms that better distinguish explorers from active police officers.

The San Angelo Fire Department has big plans for their donation too. “What we’re trying to do with that money is get a lightweight water rescue boat to do swift water rescue,” explained SAFD Chief Brian Dunn. “We’ve been sending personnel to get training over the last year. We have quite a few people trained in swift water techniques, and what we’re trying to do once we get the boat rest of our equipment, we’ll join Texas Task Force 1 hopefully as one of their water rescue crews for this area.

SAFD already has a proven history of helping in our community and beyond; many will recall when they deployed to help battle california wildfires.

For their part, walmart is proud to help. “The police and fire departments [are some] of the main things we do focus on besides churches and different things like that,” said Jessie Butler, Store Manager for the Neighborhood Market Walmart on Knickerbocker. “So today was about giving to the police and fire departments which helps our community; so it’s just us giving back.”

Walmart has given a total of $133 million in Texas, and the Neighborhood Market store has given a total of $14,000 in local community grants.