SAN ANGELO, Texas – After 32 years of service with the San Angelo Fire Department, Fire Chief Brian Dunn will be retiring from his position on February 25th.

Dunn boasts a 21-year stint as SAFD’s chief, having assumed the position in January 2001 at age 33. In addition to applying for department ranks when the opportunities became available, Dunn’s educational achievements certainly did not hinder his chances at chief. At that time, he had a master’s degree in management, bachelor’s in finance and associate degree in fire protection technology. He has added Certified Public Manager to that list, having completed Texas State University’s Certified Public Manager program in 2010.

Among his accomplishments during his tenure, Dunn:

Established an ongoing mutual aid agreement with Goodfellow Air Force Base for firefighting and hazmat.

Developed paramedic training program with Howard College to produce paramedics for SAFD and region.

Reduced city’s Insurance Services Office fire rating from class 4 to class 1, ultimately saving citizens more than $5 million per year in insurance premiums.

Helped bring Texas State Firefighter Olympics to San Angelo in 2009 and 2017.

Managed budget of more than $20 million for fire department, fire prevention and emergency management.

Led committee from Fire Department, Howard College and Concho Valley Council of Governments in applying for and receiving a $1.2 million EDA grant to help fund a new fire training center.

Hired 217 new firefighters since he became chief.

His leadership was critical during two gulf coast hurricane evacuations, as well as the FLDS crisis in 2008 when approximately 500 women and children had to be moved to Fort Concho and the Coliseum, and the 2011 wildcat fire that burned around 158,000 acres right outside the city limits.

“It’s not a one man show,” Dunn said. “There are multiple players who help accomplish what we need to do. I depend on a lot of different people to help me accomplish the tasks I’ve been assigned. I’ll miss the people I see and work with on a daily basis. I’m very thankful for the friendships and bonds that I’ve formed with all the people I’ve had the privilege of working with.”

Dunn’s successor has yet to be announced. As for him, there are no plans other than to enjoy his retirement, for the time being.

“We are deeply grateful to Chief Dunn and the many years of service he has given to our community,” City Manager Daniel Valenzuela said. “He leaves behind a long list of accomplishments that have had a tremendous impact on the Fire Department and the City. I wish him the absolute best on the next chapter of his life.”

Courtesy: City of San Angelo