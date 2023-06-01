SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo City National Bank held a ribbon-cutting with the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Concho Cadre on June 1 to celebrate the opening of its new location.

San Angelo’s city bank celebrated a grand opening and new sign that is on the front of the building today across from Henry’s on Sherwood Way.

CEO and President Wrey Montgomery said, “We’ve been telling our clients for a while at this point that we’ve been in witness relocation I mean so it’s been fun to have the sign out you know where we are. We are all community bankers, we have all been in this, this market for a good period of time it means a lot to me personally.”

Montgomery went on to further explain that the roots of the company run deeper than the community of bankers that make it up.

“Just from a familial standpoint, my son works with me, my wife helped me kinda get it all together,” said Montgomery. “The group we have here kinda seems like family.”

The San Angelo City National B is located at 2909 Sherwood Way.